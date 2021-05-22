newsbreak-logo
Environment

UK weather forecast: Temperatures to remain unseasonably cold on first weekend of large outdoor gatherings

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Temperatures are set to remain unseasonably low on the first weekend that large outdoor gatherings are permitted in England following months of coronavirus restrictions.

After the government decided to press ahead with part three of its “roadmap” on Monday, up to 30 people are now allowed to meet outdoors in England, with up to six people or two households able to meet indoors and a maximum of 4,000 spectators permitted at outdoor performances.

Despite the mercury likely failing to hit double digits across much of the UK this weekend, the Met Office has predicted some respite from the heavy downpours and gale-force winds that have marked mid-May, and parts of the south coast could see highs of 14C on Saturday afternoon.

The heavy rain experienced of late in the South West, particularly – which could see new monthly rainfall records set in Wales and Devon – will be replaced by lighter, patchier showers on Saturday, with longer dry spells.

Yet just days from the start of meteorological summer, frost is set to return to northern parts of Scotland on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Despite temperatures initially sitting close to zero as far south as Braemar, the sunniest spells on both days will be found in Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office, with England and Wales starting off cloudy on Saturday but brightening up from the west later in the day.

Highs of 12C are expected in Glasgow and Belfast in the afternoon.

The national forecasters predict more changes driving from the west again on Sunday as early cloud and rain spread eastwards from Northern Ireland, reaching all but the far north and east by the evening, with winds picking up ahead of an unsettled start to the following week.

Looking further ahead to an eventual return to more clement conditions, Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “We're pointing towards seeing things settling down from the middle of next week onwards, particularly in the south.

“There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast, but we're hoping by the end of May we will have much drier and settled weather across the UK.”

She said the long-term forecast suggests June will be much drier than May.

“The most likely scenario at the moment is looking like predominantly dry weather, at quite a contrast to what we've seen with the wet weather in May, so that would be an improvement,” Ms Shuttleworth added.

The Environment Agency is currently issuing 16 flood alerts, stretching largely across the west of England from Cheshire to the River Avon, in addition to three flood warnings in the North East – as a result of which the agency advises “immediate action”.

Additional reporting by PA

