The past few games for the Toronto Raptors have been marked by some impressive offensive outbreaks from some rather unusual players. It's sort of that time of the year for the Raptors who have opted to sit their best players in order to give their lesser-used players more playing time. So it's not particularly surprising that Toronto has seen these incredible offensive performances from players like Stanley Johnson and Jalen Harris. Frankly, if it wasn't happening every once in a while for some of these players it would be a little bit concerning considering the way things have gone. But still, that shouldn't take away what it means for these guys, particularly Harris whose career-high 31 point night came in front of his family in his hometown in a 114-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.