Clifton Bourne, 87, Arrested For The Murder Of Lloyd Godfrey, 83

Jonathan Wayne Lineberry, age 42, of Clifton, was arrested on Wednesday, May 12th on charges related to an incident that took place at a residence on Morrison Creek Road. Deputy Austin Lanier filed a report stating that he responded to the residence and took a statement from Carla Smith, who alleged that Lineberry, her live-in boyfriend, had been arguing with her earlier while he was under the influence. During the course of the argument, Lineberry allegedly pushed Smith while she was holding their one-year-old child. Smith’s mother also stated that when she tried to take up for her daughter, Lineberry shoved her to the ground, causing injury to her back and ankle. Lineberry was arrested on charges of assault, domestic assault, and child endangerment. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $15,000.00 bond.