newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Clifton Bourne, 87, Arrested For The Murder Of Lloyd Godfrey, 83

By Jonas Bronck
bronx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 21, 2021, at approximately 1916 hours, police responded to a call of an aided person, inside 801 Co-Op City Boulevard, Room 403P, within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed an 83-year-old male, lying on the floor unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma...

bronx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nypd#Clifton Police#City Police#Defendants#Ems#Nypd#Spanish#Pista#Victim#Room 405b Bronx#Room 403p Bronx#Crimes#Crime Stoppers Hotline#Accusations#Trauma#Tip577#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimesaudacy.com

GCSO: arrest made in May 12 murder

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have made in arrest in connection with the death investigation of Noel Martin. Investigators initiated an investigation on May 12th after the body of Martin was found laying alongside the road at the intersection of S. Florida and S. Washington Avenues. Investigators discovered trauma to the neck region of the victim and upon completion of an autopsy it was determined that the victim’s injuries were consistent with a cut from some type of an edged object.
San Diego, CAsdsheriff.gov

Media Advisory: Cold Case Murder Arrest

In 2003, human body parts were found in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego. At the time, the victim was not identified. Nearly 20 years later, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit has used groundbreaking genealogy technology to identify the victim and make an arrest in this case. This is the first...
Violent Crimeskhabarhub.com

One arrested on the charge of murder

KATHMANDU: Police have arrested a youth on charge of murdering Bishnu Rishidev of Morang’s Sundaraharaicha Municipality-3. According to police, the arrested is 23-year-old Pujan Rai. He was arrested on the charge of strangling Rishidev with a sharp weapon. Police say they have recovered an iron stake used in the murder.
Anderson, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Muncie murder suspect arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON — A man accused in a Muncie homicide was arrested in Anderson before being transported to Delaware County. Gabriel Elijah Paul Taylor, 21, of Muncie was located by Muncie detectives in Anderson at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Anderson Police Department.
Portales, NMabc7amarillo.com

Portales police arrest woman for May 14 murder

PORTALES, N.M. (KVII) — Portales police have charged a suspect with murder after a May 14 death. Police arrested 34-year-old Shona Williams Monday and charged with murder and tampering with evidence relating to the Friday death of 38-year-old Quintasha Harris. _____________________________________. Don’t forget to download the ABC 7 Amarillo app...
Irondequoit, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Arrest made in connection with murder of Brighton businessman

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit police say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Brighton businessman who was reported missing last week. Christopher Wernle, 48, is charged with second-degree murder, according to investigators. Police say he was found walking on Denise Road, in the northern section of Rochester, when he was arrested. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday night.
Violent Crimeswaynecountynews.net

Clifton Man Arrested on Assault Charges

Jonathan Wayne Lineberry, age 42, of Clifton, was arrested on Wednesday, May 12th on charges related to an incident that took place at a residence on Morrison Creek Road. Deputy Austin Lanier filed a report stating that he responded to the residence and took a statement from Carla Smith, who alleged that Lineberry, her live-in boyfriend, had been arguing with her earlier while he was under the influence. During the course of the argument, Lineberry allegedly pushed Smith while she was holding their one-year-old child. Smith’s mother also stated that when she tried to take up for her daughter, Lineberry shoved her to the ground, causing injury to her back and ankle. Lineberry was arrested on charges of assault, domestic assault, and child endangerment. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $15,000.00 bond.
San Rafael, CAksro.com

San Rafael Landscaper Arrest for Murder of his Supervisor

San Rafael Police say that a landscaper is in custody in connection to the murder of his supervisor. Miguel Alejandre was taken into custody yesterday after police said he confessed to the killing of David Nunez Sanchez. Jimenez told police he killed Nunez Sanchez Tuesday morning at a job site at the McInnis Park Apartments complex. An employee found Nunez Sanchez’s truck near the job site the next day and called police. Police did not release any information on the manner of death.
Beverly Hills, CAmynewsla.com

Beverly Hills Man Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A Beverly Hills man was arrested Friday on a murder-for-hire charge for allegedly making Bitcoin payments of $13,000 to hire a “hitman” to kill a woman he briefly dated and who had repeatedly tried to break off the relationship. Scott Q. Berkett, 24, was arrested without incident after being charged...
Vallejo, CASFGate

Second Suspect Arrested In Connection Withseptember 2020 Murder

VALLEJO (BCN) A second suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of an Oakland man last year, Vallejo police said. Twenty-year-old David Barnett, wanted as a suspect in the killing of 42-year-old Harold Leaks of Oakland, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Livermore and booked on murder charges, police said.
Wharton, TXWharton Journal Spectator

Fourth suspect arrested in Singleton murder incident

A fourth suspect in El Campo’s social media exchange killing was arrested in Wharton last Friday. A task force of U.S. Marshals along with deputies from the Victoria and Wharton counties’ sheriff’s departments served a capital murder warrant around 1 p.m. Friday to 18-year-old Devin Lamont Lott, of Wharton. “The...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Kansas felon arrested for alleged attempted murder, burglary

LYONS COUNTY— A man with a lengthy criminal history is currently being held in the Reno County Correctional Facility for a case out of Rice County. Authorities in Rice County arrested 38-year-old Alan Moffett Thursday night. He is held on requested charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, burglary, criminal tresspass and criminal damage to property.
North Vernon, INMadison Courier

Suspect in Walnut Street murder arrested

Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) responded to an initial report of a possible deceased person in the 100 block of West Walnut Street on Tuesday, May 11 around 1 p.m. Officers arrived and located the deceased person inside the residence. The following investigation revealed a person of...
Barrow County, GAnowhabersham.com

Three of five suspects arrested in Delgado murder

State and federal agents this weekend arrested three of the five suspects wanted in connection with a Barrow County woman’s murder. On Saturday, May 15, GBI agents working in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations in Atlanta and Texas and officials in Mexico coordinated the arrests of Megan Colone, 30, and Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26. The fifth suspect (previously identified in news releases by photographs) was located with Garcia and was identified as Juan Antonio Vega, 25, of Cobb County.
Maple Hill, NCWECT

Man arrested in connection to Maple Hill murders

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to the murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in the Maple Hill area last year has been taken into custody. According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Legage Miller, Jr. was arrested with assistance from the Jacksonville Police Department early Thursday morning.
Walnut Creek, CAeastcountytoday.net

Homeless Man Arrested For Murder In Walnut Creek

On Tuesday, the Walnut Creek Police Department made an arrest in the homicide of a man found attacked in Civic Park on May 10, 2021. On May 11, 2021, the Walnut Creek Police Department learned the victim in this case died from his injuries sustained during the assault. The victim’s name has not been released yet as the Contra Costa County Coroner’s office is still trying to reach family members.