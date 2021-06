The goal here is to offer up my first pass your MLB DFS research. We have an eight-game slate on DraftKings tonight, beginning at 7:07 PM ET. As of yet, it looks like we could get some weather impact in the CLE/MIN game, and there are double-digit winds blowing IN for the HOU/DET and BAL/TOR affairs. Weather is fickle and isn’t my forte, and it’s early—so be sure to circle around to your favorite weatherperson before lock.