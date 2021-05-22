newsbreak-logo
Education

A lesson in adversity

By News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf adversity builds character, then this year’s graduating high school seniors can claim enough to fill an entire school auditorium. Last year’s seniors, the class of 2020, faced their share of hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic threw the rhythms and routines of the academic year into turmoil. They endured abrupt changes, but this year’s seniors cornered the market on the slow burn of frustration. A long-awaited return to normal wasn’t quite so normal at times, with temperature checks, masks and hallways that lacked the normal, crowded buzz.

Educationmcphersonweeklynews.com

Lesson 12.1 homework answers

Agricultureagupdate.com

Calves teach lessons to kids

Ten Wisconsin dairy calves have taught their farm stories to tens of thousands of school kids across the state, thanks to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Discover Dairy’s Adopt a Cow program. From August 2020 to October 2020, Wisconsin classrooms registered to “adopt” a calf from one of three Wisconsin...
Family Relationshipsoutreachmagazine.com

The Toughest Parenting Lesson to Embrace

I grew increasingly frustrated as my oldest son struggled to finish a school essay. “It’s easy. Here’s all you need to do,” I said through gritted teeth. But for my math-minded middle schooler, what I was asking him to do wasn’t easy. It didn’t come natural to him because he had different talents and giftings than I did. He excelled with handling numbers and explaining those concepts to others. In elementary school, he was so far ahead in math, the teacher asked him and another similarly skilled friend to create a board game for the other students that would help them learn as they played.
Paris, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Teacher’s reflections on pandemic school year

Imagine having a job that is 100% hands-on, face-to-face contact every day. Now imagine being told that within one week, you and your team have to come up with a workable plan to go to 100% hands-off and your only contact will be through a computer screen. Imagine that about...
EducationThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Everyone deserves kudos after a difficult school year

Most area schools celebrated graduations over the past weekend, marking the end to a strange, difficult year. The end of the 2019-20 academic year was certainly one that every student will remember. They lost pretty much an entire spring semester of learning. For the Class of 2020, pomp and circumstance was missing. Some held virtual events or odd in-person walks across mostly barren stages.
Newfane, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

'Life lessons' applied

Brady Harrington started scouting when he was in first grade in Wrights Corners Pack 40. Since then the 17-year old Newfane High School junior has devoted his time to the organization, learning skills, enjoying the outdoors and modeling good behavior. Now comes the Eagle Scout project. Boy Scouts of America’s...
Volusia County, FLstetson.edu

Life Lessons in the Classroom

Brian Levine remembers his own difficulties in school. He was in fifth grade and troubled, the effects of having a split-parental home with “half of it being typically household, I guess, but the other half not so much.”. The circumstance created great uncertainty until his teacher got involved, ultimately helping...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Lessons in gratitude

As I stood on that confetti filled stage at the Owensboro Convention Center, the lights blinding my tear-filled eyes and the outpouring of love overwhelming me, I could only feel one thing: gratitude. Gratitude that we were able to host Owensboro’s Lip Sync Battle after postponing the event that was...
Boone County, MObocojo.com

Labor, Locks, & Life Lessons

When I stopped taking substitute teaching assignments back in March, in order to be available to watch my grandbaby Freya while her mom and dad dedicated themselves to their college studies, our household of seven humans, two dogs, two cats, and a half-dozen fish become a one-income household. (Thankfully, my lovely wife earns enough of a salary to keep us all from starving.) But as the spring semester draws to an end and the time for finding summer employment has arrived, ours has suddenly become a four-income household.
Public HealthVirginia Business

Lessons from COVID-19

With pandemic’s end in sight, what are our takeaways?. For most of us, March 13 marked the one-year anniversary of our worlds ceasing to operate normally. We remember institutions closing, schools shuttering, and that last day in the office. These pandemic times have compelled me to reflect, learn and remember.
Brownsville, TXvalleybusinessreport.com

Overcoming Adversity for a Better VIDA

When the staff at Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement think of Eva Alvarado, two words come to mind: perseverance and resilience. Alvarado is a divorced mother of three, two who are adults and now live on their own. Her youngest, a 14-year-old son, lives with her in Brownsville. Two years ago, her youngest was diagnosed with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, dyslexia and autism. Alvarado quit working because he required all of her attention.
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

Lessons from a difficult year

Emaleigh Papierski and her friends looked around nervously, knowing they were breaking the rules and praying no one would see them. This wasn’t like her, but she was desperate for a little rebellion. They would meet on these days and…well, they weren’t meeting behind the school bleachers to smoke, drink...
Public HealthThrive Global

Leadership Lessons from the Pandemic

The last year has been extremely challenging for everyone, both personally and professionally. It has been more vital than ever to have confident, successful leaders in your company, that can successfully adapt to any situation and offer essential support to their team members during difficult and stressful events. Here are some important leadership lessons from the pandemic.
BasketballINFORUM

Letter: Lessons from the bench

Watching the North Dakota High School basketball tournament brought back memories of operating the game clock for more than 30 years at the high school where I taught. Not only did I have the best seat in the house for watching the game, I was also so close to the team benches that I was almost in the huddle during time outs.
Animalsbuncombeschools.org

Egg-cellent Science Lessons

Second graders at Fairview Elementary enjoyed an egg-cellent lesson in the life cycles of animals. Thanks to a Fairview Elementary family who raises chickens, all second grade classes got to observe and document the incubation and hatching of chicks! This lesson was also made possible by Holly Jordan from Buncombe 4H who partnered with the school to supply the teaching videos, incubators, and turning trays. Jennifer Gortney’s students have participated in this real-life science lesson for several years. This is the first year that all second graders were able to participate.
PoliticsCorydon Democrat

Outdoor history lesson

Homeschool students enjoy a day of learning about Indiana’s state history last Tuesday afternoon at the First State Capitol, where they participated in pioneer games and created their own constitution. Photo by Kaitlyn Clay.
Public HealthThrive Global

Pandemic: A Tale of Hope In the Midst of Adversity

A long time ago, a group of humans in China interfered with mother nature and brought along a bat with what is supposedly a pangolin to be sold on its ‘live’ markets. The exchange that followed between the two creatures would alter the course of history for mankind in the 21st century. A pathogen so minuscule and so infectious, that it could cripple major economies without being detected through any medium. Such was the impact of the virus, that it led to the closure of several major economic activities to slow down its spread.
PharmaceuticalsStandard-Speaker

Vaccines a lesson in responsibility

Beyond meeting their primary objective of beating back the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccines that produced the federal government’s vastly relaxed rules for face masks also have produced a lesson about freedom and responsibility in a modern society. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people...
Educationfilm-english.com

Educate the Heart Lesson Plan

This ESL lesson is designed around a short video called Educate the Heart and the themes of education and compassion. Students discuss a quotation, use vocabulary related to education and compassion, predict the content of a short video, watch a video, answer comprehension questions, discuss a video, interview a partner, watch an interview, reflect on the lesson and write a composition.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

The Lessons Parents Learned This Year

That’s it. School for the year is finally over. All the screaming, yelling, and crying is over. And that wasn’t even the kids. That was me every time I found a hidden folder with an assignment that I didn’t know about. To say that this year has been difficult for...