newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summerville, SC

Green Wave to face Stags in Lower State Baseball series

By Roger Lee rlee@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummerville coach Bo Charpia needed something special from his team and boy did his players deliver. Wando took a 7-0 lead over Summerville May 21 in the Class AAAAA Baseball district finals, but the Green Wave rallied for a 10-7 win to claim the District 4 Championship and advance to the Lower State Championship series May 24-28. Summerville will face Berkeley, which defeated Dutch Fork twice May 21 to claim the District 3 Championship, in the three-game series.

www.postandcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
City
Wando, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Summerville, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stags#Baseball Bats#Hits#Dutch Fork#The Green Wave#The Lower State Final 2#Berkeley#Wando 6 4#Lower State Final#Lead#Face#Plate Tobin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Stateuniversitystar.com

Baseball hosts final home series against Georgia State

Texas State baseball (21-28 overall, 9-9 Sun Belt) is set to face off against the Georgia State University Panthers (12-35 overall, 7-11 Sun Belt) in its last home series of the season May 14-16. Texas State leads the all-time series against Georgia State 13-5. The Bobcats have a 14-12 home...
Easley, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Green Wave soccer falls to Eastside in round 2

EASLEY — 2021 had been a dream season for the Easley Green Wave boys’ soccer team. The Wave won their first region title in more than a decade this year, then, in the first round of the playoffs, they knocked off defending Class 4A state champion Dreher despite being down two goals at the half.
Mississippi Statenorthwest50plus.com

Missouri baseball gets series win over No. 3 Mississippi State

For the second night in a row, Missouri baseball pulled off an upset win over No. 3 Mississippi State. With a 16-8 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi, the Tigers got their first series win over a top-five team since April 2015 against No. 4 Florida. The Tigers' 16 runs are the most they have ever scored under coach Steve Bieser in an Southeastern Conference game.
Louisville, KYbellarmine.edu

Baseball falls in series opener to Youngstown State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University baseball team's final regular-season series got off to a rough start, as the Knights were defeated 11-3 by Youngstown State on Friday at Knights Field. Sophomore right-hander Matt Craven tossed 4.0 scoreless innings of relief for Bellarmine (13-32), allowing just a single hit to...
Corsicana, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

GC Baseball: Tigers rip Nac 12-3 to win Area Series; face Ennis next

Heath Autrey loves to talk about how this Tiger team might just be the most resilient group he has had in his eight years at Corsicana. They did it again Saturday afternoon, bouncing back and bouncing Nacogdoches right out of the playoffs by exploding with an eight-run first inning that ignited a 12-3 victory in Game 3 of the best-of-three series in the 5A Region II Area Round of the playoffs.
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State baseball salvages series with Michigan State, takes game Sunday

After dropping the first two of a three-game set with Michigan State, the Ohio State baseball team was able to take the last game of the series to finish on a better note. The Spartans got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the second inning, but Ohio State came right back in the bottom of the inning with a Nick Erwin RBI single to tie the score at 1-1.
Florida Statewtxl.com

No. 17 Florida State baseball drops game 2 of series to Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clemson scored the final six runs Saturday to beat Florida State 9-5 and even the weekend series at Dick Howser Stadium. Elijah Cabell hit his fourth career grand slam for the Seminoles (27-19, 18-14 ACC), but Clemson (24-22, 16-16) had four hits, three walks, two hit batters and four runs against the FSU bullpen.
TennisColumbia Star

Falcons hang 6 on Green Wave & Eastside; Advance to State Final

The A.C. Flora Falcons opened their 2021 Class 4A playoff campaign by riding the Easley Green Wave right back out of town on May 5. The match was delayed a day due to weather, but once the Falcons took to the courts, they surrendered a total of one game and wasted little time cruising to a 6-0 win. The longest singles match was 46 minutes. The shortest was a mere half hour.
Oklahoma Statefox44news.com

Baylor Baseball Set for Final Big 12 Road Series at No. 21 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Baylor finishes its Big 12 road slate with a crucial series at No. 21 Oklahoma State on May 14-16 at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The Bears (29-14, 9-9 Big 12) and the Cowboys (28-15-1, 10-11 Big 12) will begin the series on Friday at 6 p.m., with game two on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.