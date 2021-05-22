Green Wave to face Stags in Lower State Baseball series
Summerville coach Bo Charpia needed something special from his team and boy did his players deliver. Wando took a 7-0 lead over Summerville May 21 in the Class AAAAA Baseball district finals, but the Green Wave rallied for a 10-7 win to claim the District 4 Championship and advance to the Lower State Championship series May 24-28. Summerville will face Berkeley, which defeated Dutch Fork twice May 21 to claim the District 3 Championship, in the three-game series.www.postandcourier.com