Squirrel and black bass season set to begin this weekend

By Anthony Crane News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 5 days ago

The short break is over for squirrels in Missouri with the beginning of squirrel hunting season on May 22. Squirrel season runs until Feb. 15, when the small game is allowed a three-month break for mating season. Missouri allows a daily limit of 10 and a possession limit of 20...

