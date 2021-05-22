Squirrel and black bass season set to begin this weekend

If you are bear hunting from late May into June, your hunt will be influenced by the bear rut. Knowing all you can about it will make you a better hunter. A 1980 study by Kim Barber and Frederick Lindzey conducted on Long Island, Washington, found that female bears are in estrus ranging from six to 16 days each spring with the average time being 9.25 days. The length of estrus often depends on how quickly the sow is bred. During the research period, male bears were with females from two to five days, indicating that this was when they actually bred. It’s important to note that this data was collected from radio-collared black bears. Black bears often have multiple partners to avoid a single, sterile mating. Biologists once observed a female grizzly bear breed 10 times with four different males in a two-hour period.