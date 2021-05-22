Deputy fire chief retires from LFD

After 26 years with the Lewiston Fire Department, Gaylon Waits is retiring, having worked in several positions for the department, according to a news release Friday. Waits, who started as a reserve firefighter June 30, 1995, later held the ranks of firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, division chief of operations and has served as the deputy fire chief since 2014. He has also been a paramedic since the late 1990s and a member of the regional hazmat team for more than 20 years.