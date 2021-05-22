newsbreak-logo
Crater handles Roseburg, 65-13

By TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor
NRToday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crater girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 65-13 win over Roseburg on Friday night in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game at Robertson Memorial Gym. It was the season opener for the Indians, who have a new head coach in Chad Smith. Roseburg is...

