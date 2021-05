“Nature is a constant,” says Curator Alexander Moore, Creative Producer at London’s Dulwich Picture Gallery. “There’s a reason that artists through the centuries have always returned to it.” He is speaking about the gallery’s new exhibition, Unearthed, which charts the story of photography — from the 1840s to today — through a variety of approaches to botanical still life. Amongst the collection is a contemporary installation from renowned video artist Ori Gersht (b. 1967), who is perhaps best known for his slow-motion images of exploding fruit and flowers — many of which reference classical paintings. Titled On Reflection, this piece reimagines a floral still life by Jan Brueghel the elder (1568-1625), and has never before been on show in the UK. The artist speaks to Aesthetica about how art history, science and technology collide in the work.