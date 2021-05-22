Blast from the Past / 1961: Greencreek High School’s last graduates
The last graduating class of Greencreek High School assembled 60 years ago for their photo in 1961. The graduation ceremony was held in the Greencreek Community Hall, according to class member Anna Marie (Sonnen) Fowler, of Cottonwood, who submitted this photo. The students are, back row from left, Jim Beckman and Leroy Sonnen; front row, Wilma Sonnen, Geraldine Nuxoll and Anna Marie Sonnen. The following fall, Greencreek students would attend school at the consolidated Prairie High School in Cottonwood. Sonnen reports the year she graduated, Greencreek High School had a total of 34 students in the four grades.