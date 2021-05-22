newsbreak-logo
Greencreek, ID

Blast from the Past / 1961: Greencreek High School's last graduates

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 1961

Cover picture for the articleThe last graduating class of Greencreek High School assembled 60 years ago for their photo in 1961. The graduation ceremony was held in the Greencreek Community Hall, according to class member Anna Marie (Sonnen) Fowler, of Cottonwood, who submitted this photo. The students are, back row from left, Jim Beckman and Leroy Sonnen; front row, Wilma Sonnen, Geraldine Nuxoll and Anna Marie Sonnen. The following fall, Greencreek students would attend school at the consolidated Prairie High School in Cottonwood. Sonnen reports the year she graduated, Greencreek High School had a total of 34 students in the four grades. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

lmtribune.com
