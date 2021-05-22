newsbreak-logo
Edmonds, WA

SVC women's soccer team dominates Edmonds

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuOCw_0a7on8cN00

LYNNWOOD — The Skagit Valley College women's soccer team shut out the Edmonds Trojans on Thursday afternoon on the road.

The Cardinals won 7-0, after leading 4-0 at halftime.

It didn't take the visiting team long to get on the scoreboard as Amber Elliano found the back of the net in the 14th minute.

After that, it was all Skagit Valley as it evened its record at 3-3-3.

Sierrah Esson and Megan Mobley both scored a pair of goals for the Cardinals while Ravyn Mummey and Mackenzie Carnell each scored one.

Skagit Valley delivered 18 shots on goal.

The Cardinals’ defense was impressive, holding Everett to a four shots on goal. Goalies Rachel Compton and Cassie Mullin combined efforts in securing the clean sheet.

