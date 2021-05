As the military saying goes, “It’s better to be five years early, than five minutes late.” When you apply this principle to choosing the right time to move to a senior living community, it is entirely on the nose — moving before you need to ensures that you will get to retire the way that you want. Waiting too long means that others may have to make this decision for you, perhaps without much of your input or consideration for your wishes! When you are starting to debate your next move, you’ll want to keep several things in mind.