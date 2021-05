Less than 100 additional cases of the coronavirus were reported in the county during the past week, the Delaware Public Health District said. The latest COVID-19 numbers chart, released on Wednesday, said there were 16,633 total cases (11,627 confirmed by testing plus 5,006 probable by symptoms). Last week’s total was 16,549. There were 232 total hospitalizations (up two from last week) and 93 cases placed in isolation within the last 10 days (down two from last week). A total of 114 Delaware County residents have died from the infectious disease.