The prospects of the formation of a new coalition government ended on Thursday evening, hours before the 9pm deadline given by the President. After several rounds of meetings–within the party and with other forces–the Nepali Congress, the second-largest force in the Parliament, on Thursday evening said that it is not going to stake claim to the government. The Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoists Centre), were trying to cobble together a majority to make a claim before the President a coalition government as per Article 76 (2) of the constitution.