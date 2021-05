When will enough Republicans of conscience step forward to ensure the future of our democracy? With rancor between the political parties, change can only come from within. We need a groundswell of conservative citizens – citizens who have full faith and trust in the Constitution – to send a clear message that continuing the false narrative of a stolen election and downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol must not stand. These lies are undermining faith in the electoral process, like voracious termites eating away at the foundation of our nation.