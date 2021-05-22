newsbreak-logo
Conrad Legion Auxiliary approves old business

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConrad American Legion Auxiliary Unit #681 met May 17 at the Legion Hall. The meeting was called to order by President Sue Kitzman with 31 members, officers and guests present. The colors were advanced by Jody Wanken and Legion Post Commander Dan Shine. Kitzman led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence in honor of POW’s, MIA’s and deceased veterans, prayer and reciting in unison the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary. Opening exercises closed by group singing of “Let There be Peace on Earth,” accompanied by Mary Ann Miller. Kitzman welcomed the many guests in attendance for the Memorial Service.

