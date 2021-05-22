Conrad Legion Auxiliary approves old business

BCLUW junior Aiden Farnsworth has been selected to attend Boys State on behalf of the Conrad American Legion Auxiliary. The camp will be held from June 13-18 at Camp Dodge in Johnston and provides attendees with an opportunity to learn about the functions of government and run for various political offices throughout the week. Farnsworth is involved in student council, football, wrestling and track at BCLUW, and he credits his interest in government and politics to his uncle, a lawyer, and his mother Shaelynn, a former BCLUW English teacher who now works as the national director of Educator Outreach and Success for the News Literacy Project. Aiden says he would like to get an in-depth lesson in how the core systems of government work on a day-to-day and how legislation is passed. (Photo by Robert Maharry/The Grundy Register)