ThrowbackTimes Madrid: Rafael Nadal loses to Andy Murray for second straight year

The defending champion Andy Murray earned a chance to compete for the third title in Madrid in 2016, beating Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3 after two hours and 11 minutes. In the re-run of the final from 12 months ago, Andy played his best tennis when it mattered the most, fending off 11 out of 13 break points he played against and converting four return chances to seal the deal after a grueling and exciting battle.