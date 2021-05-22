newsbreak-logo
ThrowbackTimes Madrid: Rafael Nadal loses to Andy Murray for second straight year

By JOVICA ILIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
The defending champion Andy Murray earned a chance to compete for the third title in Madrid in 2016, beating Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3 after two hours and 11 minutes. In the re-run of the final from 12 months ago, Andy played his best tennis when it mattered the most, fending off 11 out of 13 break points he played against and converting four return chances to seal the deal after a grueling and exciting battle.

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

