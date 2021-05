Two London Cabbies will be attempting the Three Peaks Challenge on 26 June to raise vital funds for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans. London Cabbies, Scott Murray, 33 from Harrow, and Seb Philp 40, from Shoreditch, will be attempting the Three Peaks Challenge for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans. Over a 24-hour period the cabbies will climb the highest peaks in England, Scotland, and Wales, walking 23 miles and climbing over 10,000ft, and they are hoping to raise £2,000.