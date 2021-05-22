Randle and the Knicks host Atlanta to begin playoffs
LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 215. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks to start the Eastern Conference first round. New York went 3-0 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Knicks won the last regular season meeting 137-127 on April 21. Julius Randle scored 40 points to lead New York to the win and Clint Capela totaled 25 points in defeat for Atlanta.www.foxsports.com