Randle and the Knicks host Atlanta to begin playoffs

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 215. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks to start the Eastern Conference first round. New York went 3-0 against Atlanta during the regular season. The Knicks won the last regular season meeting 137-127 on April 21. Julius Randle scored 40 points to lead New York to the win and Clint Capela totaled 25 points in defeat for Atlanta.

www.foxsports.com
