Students from Kopiu Adventist High School (Solomon Islands) embarked on a Sabbath afternoon outreach at the conclusion of their recent Spiritual Emphasis Week. With the theme “Lord, I will go”, the students were split into eight groups—seven groups went out to visit people in their homes in different villages within the vicinity of the school, and one group took part in a food ministry, giving out buns, drinks, glow tracts, offering prayer and sharing Bible promises and songs with people.