Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expected to take part in OTAs following offseason surgery
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to participate in organised team activities, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Mahomes has been working his way back from offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury in February. The 25-year-old had the procedure days after guiding the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, in which they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.