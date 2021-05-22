newsbreak-logo
NFL

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expected to take part in OTAs following offseason surgery

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to participate in organised team activities, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Mahomes has been working his way back from offseason surgery to repair a turf toe injury in February. The 25-year-old had the procedure days after guiding the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, in which they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pro Football Rumors

Patrick Mahomes to participate in OTAs

Mahomes, who underwent surgery on his left foot shortly after Super Bowl LV, is not expected to take his usual number of reps in team drills, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Teicher. But the fifth-year passer will participate. He was initially not expected to be ready to return to work until the Chiefs’ mid-June minicamp.
Mashed

The Patrick Mahomes Cereal You Never Knew About

Patrick Mahomes is quite the accomplished NFL player. Drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes is the youngest quarterback in the history of professional football to receive the honor of Super Bowl MVP, and he has been making headlines ever since. His fame has thrusted the athlete into the spotlight with fans clamoring to learn what the QB eats. Mahomes shared with Mens Journal that he, "usually eat(s) four to five meals a day," spreading dinner out across several smaller meals. And according to the blog Post Mates, after throwing six touchdowns with his rocket arm during a September 2017 game, Mahomes celebrated his on-field accomplishment at a KC eatery named Rye. The restaurant shared a glimpse of the super player's order and we have to admit, it sounded delish: "Prime Rib with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, macaroni and cheese with crispy bacon, three-piece fried chicken, and pan-roasted scotch salmon."
Bucs sign former Chiefs CB Antonio Hamilton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday. The veteran free agent tried out for the defending Super Bowl champions at their rookie minicamp this weekend. Hamilton, 28, played in all 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and...
Great Bend Post

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2021

The NFL unveiled their schedules for the upcoming 2021 season. The Kansas City Chiefs open the season at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12, a 3:25 CT game on CBS. Here's a look at the complete schedule for the 2021 season:. PRESEASON. Week 1 at San Francisco, TBD.
Chiefs on a bye bye?

For this season I think it's fair to say the Chiefs are all-in. The Bucs are all-in too, but I get that, they are fielding a multiple Superbowl winning QB for probably the last time. But the Chiefs? Mahomes is only 25yrs old. I did a piece on the Chiefs back-loaded contracts a year ago, but now Mahomes is about to embark on his final year of his rookie deal, it was time to check things out again.
Chiefs cut Tajae Sharpe

Tajae Sharpe didn’t last long in Kansas City. The Chiefs cut Sharpe, a veteran wide receiver, today. Sharpe signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad late last season and didn’t get into a game. He hit free agency in the offseason but re-signed with the Chiefs in March. Originally a fifth-round...
The 2021 NFL schedule is out. Check out this year’s must-see games.

The NFL released its full 2021 schedule Wednesday night. It’s the first 17-game regular season in league history, and NFL leaders intend for it to represent a return to normalcy after last season’s schedule sometimes proved to be more of a suggestion than a firm commitment. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Assessing Packers' 2021 schedule by opponent quarterbacks

One simple way to assess a team’s schedule – and where the toughest stretches exist – is to look at opponent quarterbacks. You don’t have to subscribe to the “Quarterback Wins” argument to find the value here. No position determines a team’s strength more than quarterback. And for the most part, quarterback situations are fairly easy to assess going into a season.
Fans to be allowed at celebrity golf tourney featuring Timberlake, Mahomes

STATELINE, Nev. – Fans will be allowed to return this year to the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, officials confirmed Thursday morning. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 17, for the 32nd annual event that features Justin Timberlake, former back-to-back champ Tony Romo, Tahoe favorite Charles Barkley, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and defending champ Mardy Fish who last year broke the course record.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach provides update on Patrick Mahomes’ turf toe injury

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach provided an update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday morning. Mahomes underwent surgery in early February to repair a problem stemming from the turf toe. “He’s doing good,” Veach told the NFL Network host. “It’s...
Cleveland Browns open as 6-point underdog vs. Kansas City Chiefs

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. The Cleveland Browns haven't started their season with a win since 2004. And if Cleveland is going to end what has now become a 17-year drought of Week 1 wins, it's going to have to overcome the odds.
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
Top 10 games of 2021 NFL schedule: Marquee matchups feature top QB duels

The NFL draft is less than two weeks removed from its completion. The first real action won't begin for nearly four more months. And yet, it's somehow already time to look ahead to next season. On Wednesday, the NFL released its full-regular season schedule for 2021, the first year in...
Ex-Colts WR Daurice Fountain signs with Chiefs

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per his agent. Fountain signed with the Chiefs after being one of five players to attend their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A fifth-round pick for the Colts in 2018, Fountain...