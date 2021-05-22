newsbreak-logo
New Tech Paving the Way for Safer In-Store Shopping

Brenham Banner-Press
 5 days ago

(StatePoint) When it comes to in-store shopping, new data indicates that consumer confidence is on the rise. Experts attribute the confidence in part to a number of innovative technologies that have transformed the shopping experience. Indeed, while an April 2020 survey by Sensormatic Solutions found that 79% of consumers were...

www.brenhambanner.com
Jobsknuj.net

SHOP TECH

Courtland Waste Handling Inc. has an opening for a full-time Shop Technician who will service, repair, recondition and assemble customer and dealership equipment, new and used. Will be necessary to maintain and operate shop equipment and tools, performing quality work, as quickly and profitably as possible. Majority of work is done in the shop, but some field travel may be required.
TechnologyTech Times

Tech And The Future Of Business: How Has New And Emerging Tech Revolutionised Online Shopping

Technology is ever-changing and with this comes new business opportunities for companies all over the globe. Whether it be business opportunities for international markets or e-commerce platforms expanding with blockchain, there are several ways that you can benefit from this in the future. In this article, we will be providing you with insight into how new and emerging technologies such as this can revolutionise the future of business in 2021.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Tech Store Spring Sale

The U of A Tech Store and Service Center is holding their spring cleaning blow-out sale now through May 31! Take advantage of these sale prices combined with academic discounts while inventory lasts. University students, faculty and staff can purchase discounted equipment online or shop at the 616 N. Garland...
Electronicstechlapse.com

How to Use Tech to Grow Your Cleaning Company

Cleaning can become a profitable business when executed well. While a strong customer base and an excellent reputation can increase your annual revenue, you could maximize your finances by using technology and turning to the internet for assistance. Continue reading to find out how you can use tech to grow your cleaning company.
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

Digital Tools and Mobile Apps Are Key to Driving Customer Loyalty According to Mobiquity Restaurant and Convenience Store Survey

WALTHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers compelling digital products and services for the world's leading brands, has released results of a new Restaurant and Convenience Store Digital Impact Report. This new study explores how consumers are engaging with technology in restaurants and convenience stores as well as how this engagement affects loyalty, order frequency, and in-store or in-restaurant traffic. Mobiquity surveyed nearly 1,300 consumers across the U.S. who are 18 years of age or older in order to gain insight into their current digital habits when it comes to ordering food, how these habits may change moving forward, and what digital experiences still need improving. Findings include that younger people have increased their digital engagement frequency the most in the past year, presenting the biggest opportunity for restaurants and convenience stores to utilize digital offerings that cater to this growing audience, encourage more occasions and ultimately earn their long-term business.
Computersallnetarticles.com

Real Estate on Blockchain Paves Way for New Technology

The COVID-19 outbreak has immensely increased online traffic due to the global mandate for people not to go outside unless absolutely necessary. Now, almost everything is done online. Imagine the data being generated by users on a daily basis. It is just massive. And as industries develop next-generation products and services to keep up with the times, the need for a technology to be able to accommodate big date is highlighted.
Retailretailtouchpoints.com

Paving the Way for the Next Era of Retail

Meet the top 40 professionals under the age of 40 who are at the forefront of reimagining retail for a new era of consumers and a world forever changed. Get to know the 2021 class here with an inside look at what makes their brilliant minds tick, and what’s driving them forward amid the transforming retail landscape — plus fun facts and the books, podcasts, movies and other media that motivate and inspire them.
Home & GardenPosted by
Forbes

The New Office: Safer, Or Just Different?

Plenty has been said about the future of the office space of late. The consensus is that it’s never going to be the same again, but what it looks like is another story. Some are insisting the open plan is over and we’ll return to walls and box-like offices. Others are curtailing any plans to bring people back to the office at all, relying instead on technology and the new culture of digital collaboration. There’s a cut-our-losses aspect to this, since the cost of commercial office space that’s woefully underutilized can hurt.
New York City, NYprogressivegrocer.com

Tech Company Launches 1st Grocery Shopping Engine

Personalization in online shopping has just gotten easier with the launch of Anycart’s online grocery shopping engine. The software technology company has addressed key consumer barriers in online shopping to provide a seamless experience for both consumers and retail partners during the pandemic and beyond. The massive increase in online...
Small BusinessPosted by
MIX 106

Etsy Shop Targeting Idahoans To Shop Their Store

I've always admired the ingenuity and tenacity of small businesses. Especially those selling goods vs services. Big Box stores tend to have the upper hand when it comes to manufacturing, so whatever they sell tends to be at a lower price than small businesses who need to charge a little more to make profit and grow their business. Still they persevere. And often the quality of their products is better than from some big chain store because there aren't corners being cut.
Industryaithority.com

Marelli Partners with DHL Supply Chain to deliver world-class logistics Solutions

Marelli, a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, has signed a five-year service agreement with DHL, the global market leader in contract logistics solutions, to transform its supply chain operations in North America. The partnership will drive efficiency, cost savings and sustainable best practices throughout the region, and will promote integration across business units through the implementation of common practices and innovative digital tools.
Scottsdale, AZazpbs.org

Safer shopping: Scottsdale mother invents recyclable shopping cart liner

For Andi Barness-Rubin, the COVID-19 pandemic led to invention. The Scottsdale woman created a recyclable shopping cart liner to protect people from the germs and grime that cling to carts. Barness-Rubin, who started Cart Safe in April 2020, points to an often-quoted study from University of Arizona microbiologist Charles Gerba...
Businessprintedelectronicsnow.com

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls, VSBLTY Expand Partnership

Johnson Controls announced that it expanded its partnership with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. to further advance Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, to offer retailers the ability to increase consumer engagement at the point-of-purchase and discover demographic insights driving those purchase decisions. “In today’s hyper-connected world, the most...
Pewaukee, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

CentroMotion to acquire maker of friction materials

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — CentroMotion, a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered components and systems for the industrial and transportation markets, announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carlisle Brake & Friction, the largest global manufacturer of friction materials and mechatronic solutions for off highway brake and transmission products, from Carlisle Companies Incorporated.
Beauty & Fashionsflcn.com

Why Your Business Needs a Rebrand

Good branding is crucial for businesses because it enables you to distinguish yourself from your competitors and make a positive, lasting impression on your potential customers. In line with this, it is important to recognize that in today’s ever-changing world every company will need to rebrand at some point in order to stay fresh and maintain or boost their appeal. It can be tricky to choose the right time to do this, because you do not want to spend money and effort on an unnecessary rebrand and yet waiting too long can damage your profits. To help you out, here are four reasons why your business might need a rebrand.
BusinessTire Business

FTC paves way for Goodyear-Cooper deal to close

AKRON — It may not be too much longer before the Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. becomes part of Goodyear. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently paved the way for Goodyear’s $2.5 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Cooper to close in the third quarter, if not sooner. According to a...
BusinessSupply & Demand Chain Executive

3D Printing Offers New Sustainable Supply Chain Paradigm

These days, there are several companies that put sustainability in the driver’s seat. If they intend to realize a net zero carbon, fully regenerative economy while reducing overall environmental footprint, sustainability must underscore everything. Any company aiming to remain competitive and viable beyond this decade is redefining its business priorities...
Marketsboldtv.com

A Look at Crypto and Quantum Computers. Can New Tech Make Investing Safer?

Cryptocurrency is possibly the most trending topic in the world of finance and technology today. What is it exactly? Cryptocurrency, or “crypto,” is a digital payment system that allows people to send and receive payments without relying on a central authority. The amount of news coverage and discourse on crypto has skyrocketed in recent years. The arguably most popular coin, Bitcoin, grew 224% in value in just 2020 alone. If these trends are any indication, it seems like the value and notoriety of crypto will continue to grow exponentially. Entrepreneur and crypto expert Ray Aria definitely agrees. “Crypto is here to stay and is going to grow stronger day by day,” he told Bold TV. However, crypto isn’t completely problem-free and could be susceptible to quantum computers. So, Aria created Flairrcoin in an attempt to build a more secure system.
Industryoffgridenergyindependence.com

Safer, Greener Way to Make Solar Cells: Replacement for Toxic Solvent

Scientists at SPECIFIC Innovation and Knowledge Centre, Swansea University, have found a way to replace the toxic, unsustainable solvents currently needed to make the next generation of solar technology. Printed carbon perovskite solar cells have been described as a likely front runner to the market because they are extremely efficient...
Electronicsicotodaymagazine.com

Medical Robots Market To Set Phenomenal Growth By 2027 | Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Stryker, Hansen Medical, Rewalk, TOYOTA, Accuray, Kirbylester, EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, Aesynt, ARXIUM, Aethon, RIKEN, Yaskawa, Fraunhofer, IRobot, Cyberoye

This report on Medical Robots market, published by IndustryGrowthInsights, is an in-depth analysis that studies crucial aspects of the market, which will assist clients to make right decision about their business investment plans and strategies. The market report entails a detailed information regarding the key segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, and regions by examining the emerging market size, performance, and scope of each segment of the Medical Robots.