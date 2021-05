Hanah Bowen thought she had strike three. The Arizona right-hander pinpointed an offspeed pitch near the bottom of the zone for what would have been a big out in the sixth. Instead, it was ruled a ball and Rachel Garcia sent the very next pitch over the left-field wall. The two-run homer broke a scoreless tie and opened the floodgates for No. 2 UCLA in a 6-2 win over No. 8 on Friday at Hillenbrand Stadium.