Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide which is at 7:06AM. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/08 AM 2.4 0.7 0.3 1 None 26/08 PM 2.0 0.3 1.0 0-1 None 27/08 AM 2.1 0.4 0.0 0 None 27/09 PM 1.0 -0.7 0.0 0 None 28/09 AM 2.0 0.3 -0.1 1 None 28/09 PM 1.1 -0.6 0.1 1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/06 AM 3.0 1.3 0.9 0 Minor 26/07 PM 2.1 0.4 0.9 0-1 None 27/08 AM 2.5 0.8 0.3 0 None 27/08 PM 1.0 -0.7 -0.2 0 None 28/08 AM 2.1 0.4 0.0 1 None 28/09 PM 1.5 -0.2 0.3 1 None