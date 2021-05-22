newsbreak-logo
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 17:48:00 Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 9 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/09 PM 7.0 1.2 0.1 N/A Minor 27/09 AM 5.2 -0.6 -0.2 N/A None 27/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.0 N/A None 28/10 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.2 N/A None 28/11 PM 6.7 0.9 0.0 N/A None 29/11 AM 4.9 -0.9 -0.2 N/A None
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 230 PM.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MDT/1115 AM CDT/ FOR EASTERN CHEYENNE...WESTERN RAWLINS AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 940 AM MDT/1040 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Bird City, or 16 miles southeast of St. Francis, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bird City, McDonald and Beardsley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide which is at 7:06AM. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/08 AM 2.4 0.7 0.3 1 None 26/08 PM 2.0 0.3 1.0 0-1 None 27/08 AM 2.1 0.4 0.0 0 None 27/09 PM 1.0 -0.7 0.0 0 None 28/09 AM 2.0 0.3 -0.1 1 None 28/09 PM 1.1 -0.6 0.1 1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/06 AM 3.0 1.3 0.9 0 Minor 26/07 PM 2.1 0.4 0.9 0-1 None 27/08 AM 2.5 0.8 0.3 0 None 27/08 PM 1.0 -0.7 -0.2 0 None 28/08 AM 2.1 0.4 0.0 1 None 28/09 PM 1.5 -0.2 0.3 1 None