Sussex County, DE

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most beaches are not staffed with life guards, so stay out of the surf. In addition, the ocean water temperatures are only in the low to mid 60s.

