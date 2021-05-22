newsbreak-logo
Brevard County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 03:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT..Numerous strong and dangerous rip currents. Swells building into the surf zone will produce large breaking waves up to 5 feet. * WHERE...Martin, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While strong rip currents will always be present, the threat will be highest through 2:00 PM today, and again this evening and late night.

alerts.weather.gov
