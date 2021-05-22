Special Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LOGAN COUNTY UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 243 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Wishek, or 14 miles southeast of Napoleon, moving northeast at 50 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burnstad and Beaver Lake State Park. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov