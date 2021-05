Lewis and Vi Crane of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29. They were married May 29, 1961, in Tacoma, Wash. Vi, the former Violet Shelton, is from Tacoma, and Lewis is from Carlisle. They have two children and three grandchildren. A reception will be held May 29, hosted by their daughters, Kathleen Crane McPherson and Wanda Crane Keith.