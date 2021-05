Clean Energy Fund grant program supports conversion of old oil and propane furnaces and boilers in public facilities to renewable wood biomass fuel. OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced a $388,000 award to the Washington State Department of Corrections through the Wood Energy for Public Facilities program, part of Washington state’s Clean Energy Fund (CEF). It’s the first CEF project aimed at converting a state facility to renewable wood biomass fuel. Funding will be used to install a modern, efficient wood energy system at the Larch Corrections Center near Yacolt in eastern Clark County to offset the use of fuel oil for area heating and hot water.