Faces in new places

By Idaho Press Staff newsroom@idahopress.com
idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnake River Alliance announces new executive director. The Board of the Snake River Alliance is pleased to announce that it has hired Boisean Leigh Ford as its executive director. The alliance describes itself as having been Idaho’s nuclear watchdog and clean energy champion for more than 40 years, and for a dozen years Ford has been at the heart of the alliance’s work, the Snake River Alliance stated in a recent announcement; Ford is described as having a deep background in nonprofit work, and is passionate about the organization’s mission.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
