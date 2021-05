It is major time once again. The PGA Championship is the second major on the calendar, and Kiawah Island, S.C. takes center stage. For One and Done, this is a week players circle at the beginning of the season due to huge prizes up for grabs. Coming off a week where basically nobody in any pool had winner K.H. Lee, it’s important to stack up a bigger purse in this one. Let’s dive into PGA One and Done picks for the PGA Championship.