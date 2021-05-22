newsbreak-logo
Lawson passes Piastri for brilliant win at damp Monaco

By Keith Collantine
racefans.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Lawson passed Oscar Piastri to claim his second Formula 2 victory in a damp Saturday morning sprint race in Monaco. The Hitech driver mastered tricky conditions as the race began on a track made treacherous by overnight rain. He led home Dan Ticktum, who also passed Piastri, leaving the Prema driver to take the final podium place.

