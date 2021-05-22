Lawson passes Piastri for brilliant win at damp Monaco

In Spain, Lewis Hamilton scored his third victory of the season. With 94 points he is once again leading the world championship and even has the best start of his career. In addition to three wins, Hamilton also took second place at Imola. Once before Hamilton managed this result in the first four races, in 2015, but because no points were given for the fastest race lap at the time Hamilton now has his best season start of his Formula One career. In total, a maximum of 104 points could be gained so far this season, including the points for the fastest lap, of which Hamilton therefore has 94.