(St. Paul, MN) -- Supporters are praising Minnesota House passage of a bill that would legalize use of recreational cannabis for adults. The measure was approved late Thursday night on a 72-61 vote after five hours of debate. G-O-P Representative Nolan West of Blaine says Republicans loved to talk about border security and states that have legalized marijuana have seen border seizures go way because American businesses are profiting instead of drug cartels. The legislation would expunge the criminal records of non-violent marijuana offenders. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says two-thirds of Minnesotans support cannabis legislation. But Senate G-O-P Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said the bill is "not going to happen" in the Senate.