Extra-inning loss ends Texas A&M baseball's chances at SEC Tournament

By Ryan Faulkner @ryanfaulk03
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Texas A&M baseball's longest game of the season, the Aggies battled for 13 hard innings before falling 12-6 to the LSU Tigers. After winning Thursday’s weekend opener, the maroon and white set out to clutch the series, even taking the lead in the bottom of the first. Though multiple opportunities presented themselves to cement the victory, all came up short. The defensive standoff pushed every player to their limits, eventually coming down to a battle of pure grit.

