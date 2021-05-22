newsbreak-logo
Big Bang Boom back on this year for Fourth of July in Galesburg

 4 days ago

May 22—GALESBURG — Independence Day fireworks are coming to Lake Storey for the first time since 2019. Organizers announced Friday that Big Bang Boom — a fireworks show synchronized to music and presented by the city of Galesburg, the Galesburg Lions and WGIL/The Laser — would be back this year.

