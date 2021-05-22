newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies look to end 3-game skid against Red Sox

By The Associated Press
Pawtucket Times
 4 days ago

Boston Red Sox (28-18, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-23, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +116, Red Sox -134; over/under...

www.pawtuckettimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Scott Kingery
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Roman Quinn
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Rbis#Era#Red Sox 134#The Red Sox#The American League#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Game#Rbis#Nl East#Road Games#Outscored Opponents#Bottom Line#Home Turf#Fanduel Sportsbook Line#Al East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Morning Call

Scott Kingery delivers game-winning, two-run triple in 11th for IronPigs

Scott Kingery returned to Triple-A and sat for the first three-plus hours of Lehigh Valley’s season opener Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park. Kingery entered the game as part of a double switch in the top of the 11th inning, then delivered the game-winning, two-run triple to left-center field with two outs to give the IronPigs a 6-5 victory over the Rochester Red Wings. “He calmed down and didn’t try ...
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Girardi – Segura Incident Is The Latest On Growing List Phillies Managerial Issues

It was yet another rough road series in Toronto Buffalo Dunedin, Florida for the Philadelphia Phillies as they lost 2 of 3 to the displaced Toronto Blue Jays. There were plenty of bad things to take away from a mid-May series to forget, but maybe the most noticeable was something that didn’t even happen on the field. Yesterday, in the rubber match of the series, TV cameras captured the end of what appeared to be some type of argument or altercation between Joe Girardi and Jean Segura in the Phillies’ dugout. Segura, who had committed a bad error earlier in the ballgame, had avoided an earlier mound conference with Girardi and the rest of the infield. Clearly tempers were flaring as third base coach Dusty Wathan had to hold Segura back from Girardi during the incident in the dugout. It was an ugly moment in a very ugly game that, despite a late comeback attempt, was at one point, 8-0 Blue Jays. There are certainly other issues with the team – injuries, errors, the bullpen, some offensive holes – but one of the unexpected weak spots of the team has been the manager’s ability to… well… manage.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBtheScore

Phillies' Girardi refuses to address dugout incident with Segura

Tempers flared in the Philadelphia Phillies' dugout on Sunday, but manager Joe Girardi was in no mood to discuss any possible clubhouse issues afterward. During the Phillies' 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, television cameras showed Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura in a heated dugout discussion. Third-base coach Dusty Wathan needed to step in between the two at one point.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Blue Jays: Bryce Harper Plays While Appearing Injured in Loss

A bizarre end to Phillies' road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was the final afternoon of a 10-day road trip for the Phillies and things got weird. The result of the game, a 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays, almost seemed secondary to the goings-on of the day ... until the top of the ninth. The Phillies, down eight runs at one point in this game, pulled within two with runners on the corners, two outs and Bryce Harper up in the ninth.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Hit hard in loss

Anderson (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Anderson's outing Sunday got off a rough start as he gave up home runs to Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette to lead off the game. He didn't fare much better in the second inning, as he allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before he was removed from the game. Anderson now has a 6.96 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 32.1 innings across eight starts in 2021. He could line up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes praises Shohei Ohtani after 2-run homer

The Red Sox were on their way to another win and a series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels until a massive speedbump named Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter’s box. Things were exactly how Boston wanted them. They had the lead going into the ninth inning with one of the most dominant relievers in the game today on the hill. For as good as Matt Barnes has been in 2021, and believe me he’s been stellar, he just wasn’t a match for the Japanese superstar.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Minor-league week in review: No. 1 pick Mick Abel fires best outing to date

The second week of the minor-league season is in the books, and Philadelphia Phillies affiliates are already sitting in very different positions at each level. The Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs are 7-5, the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils are 2-10, the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws are 4-8 and the Low-A Clearwater Threshers have a 6-6 record heading into the second Monday off day of the year. Each team saw notable performances, some good and some bad, from their prospects in the most recent set of six-game series.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Angels take 3-game skid into matchup with Red Sox

LINE: Red Sox -104, Angels -112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games. The Red Sox are 12-11 on their home turf. Boston's team on-base percentage of .323 is third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with an OBP of .415.
MLBFox News

Semien has 3 hits, 3 RBIs, Blue Jays beat depleted Phillies 10-8

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second and the Toronto Blue Jays hung on to beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Sunday. Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Blasts home run against Toronto

McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays. McCutchen went hitless in three at-bats Saturday, but he bounced back with a solo shot in the sixth inning of Sunday's matchup. The 34-year-old is now slashing .223/.352/.400 with six home runs, 18 runs and 17 RBI this year.
MLBPosted by
NESN

How Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Made History During Rehab Assignment

Kiké Hernández only has been with the Red Sox for a few months, but he’s already made history for the organization. Hernandez currently is in Worcester rehabbing a hamstring injury. The eighth-year pro was in the WooSox’s lineup Sunday, and he was responsible for five of the club’s seven runs in its 7-4 win over the Syracuse Mets. Four of those runs came via a 457-foot grand slam, the first in history for the WooSox, who made the move from Pawtucket, RI this year.
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (May 17)

The past week in the MLB included a potential future star making his debut and another veteran former star continuing his career. The Dodgers have signed legendary former Cardinal and Angel, Albert Pujols. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic made his major-league debut for the Mariners. In his second game, he recorded...