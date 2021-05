Long Beach, CA, May 24, 2021 -- While North America, East Asia, and most global regions are making a gradual recovery from the economic impacts of COVID-19, enforcement of air quality rules and regulations are back in effect. This presents the industrial world with a double challenge: committing to pollution abatement and environmental protection as a part of their responsibility and sustainability efforts, as well as protecting operations and local mandate compliance in the face of renewed governmental pressure. As one of the world's foremost experts on environmental pollution abatement, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) is stepping up its efforts in 2021 to bring industrial clients the technologies and tools they need to meet both challenges.