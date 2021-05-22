newsbreak-logo
New signs, art to mark Market district

By The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

May 22—HIGH POINT — The High Point Market district and its seven neighborhoods in the city's downtown area are getting new signs, art installations and other branding ahead of the upcoming spring Market. Resulting from a long-term strategic planning exercise with the High Point Market Authority board of directors, the...

