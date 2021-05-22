New signs, art to mark Market district

On this episode of You Oughta Know we travel to Camden where a new public art initiative is calling attention to civic issues and using art to transform these issues. Then, as bike lanes start to emerge throughout the city, Shirley helps you avoid your next parking ticket. Next up, find out how the designers at Grant Blvd are using fashion as a vehicle to explore social justice and climate change. Billy Penn’s Layla A. Jones shares why typewriters have become so popular during the pandemic, and Chef Tyler Akin explains how the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a local group of restaurant owners and chefs, stepped up to help get new legislation passed. Find out what’s in store this year at the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre, and don’t miss the unveiling of Longwood Garden’s most ambitious project in a century.