Real Estate

Housing market surges despite pandemic

By Cinde Ingram, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

May 22—HIGH POINT — The ongoing pandemic has not slowed the housing market. If anything, it has accelerated the market with unprecedented housing prices. And the trend is expected to continue. When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, local restrictions temporarily prevented real estate agents from being able to operate, recalled...

Related
Real EstateThrive Global

Steve Groom of Maryland Home Buyers: “Persistence”

Persistence. If you are someone who wants to quit at every objection or problem that arises, then perhaps you are not cut out to be an entrepreneur. However, if you are persistent and have a “never give up” attitude, then you have what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.
Real EstateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekly Mortgage Demand Falls as Interest Rates Move Higher

The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.18% from 3.15%. Refinance demand fell 7% last week and was 9% lower than a year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 2% for the week but were 4% lower than year earlier. A slight increase in mortgage interest...
Newton County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Property taxes could be impacted by surge in housing market

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “Home prices, as of this morning when I pulled it up, are on average up 13 percent,” says Jonathan Lundy, Lead Agent with the Lundy Homes Team at Keller Williams. Local realtor Jonathan Lundy says home values have gone up faster than many have seen. “We’re...
Manhattan, NYtherealdeal.com

How information asymmetry twists commercial real estate markets

Information asymmetry is a term that gets used a lot in economics. It means that one party in a transaction has more information or better information than the other party—a common occurrence. The imbalance creates inefficient markets, moral hazards, and more monopolies. There are few industries that are as rife with informational asymmetry than commercial real estate. Practically every sector in commercial real estate operates with some form of information asymmetry, hiding the cost of concessions, the price of rent, level of occupancy, or tenant improvement allowances. Unlike the market for stocks and bonds, information in the world of commercial real estate isn’t easy to come by, more often shared via grapevine than publicly disbursed, creating obstacles brokers and deal makers spend far too much time dealing with. Understanding how information asymmetry impacts the real estate sector can help brokers, buyers, tenants, and landlords alike.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

How Will the Market Respond to Expiring Forbearance Plans?

A new podcast explores the effects of foreclosure moratoriums on housing supply and affordability and more. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments. This new year is...
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

March Brings Double-Digit Home Price Increases

Nationwide, home prices continued to accelerate in the month of March, with most of the nation’s major cities showing major gains. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No...
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rising home prices threaten to overheat summer housing market

The weather isn’t the only thing heating up as summer months approach – the housing market continues to see home prices rise, too. It's a phenomenon that's preventing less-interested home buyers from being able to purchase a home and leading some economists to wonder if the housing market is heating up too quickly.
Real EstateInman.com

Pulse: What's the starkest difference in your new normal?

Property investors rode a wild wave during the pandemic, with the short-term rental market stopping, then restarting, and property prices in many second home markets soaring. What does the future hold for new second-home owners and for managers of more robust property portfolios? We’ll explore that and more, all May long, at Inman.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Here's the Total Cost to Sell a Home in 2021

To figure out your expected proceeds, you need to know how much selling your home will cost. Maybe you've decided to cash in on the red-hot housing market by selling your home. You're moving to a houseboat on your favorite lake, cross country to be closer to family, or to a cabin in the woods. Whatever your reason for selling, what you're most interested in is how much you'll net from the sale of your home after expenses are paid. But before you can get an idea of how much you can expect to walk away with, you need to figure out how much it's going to cost to sell your home.
House RentHerald-Times

Dear Monty: Consider renting in today's out-of-control real estate market

Reader Question: Is America in a housing bubble? We think today’s out-of-control real estate market is crazy. We are attempting to downsize our lifestyle with a smaller home. In two instances, we made an offer and someone outbid us. Our home is free and clear, so we are cash buyers. We don’t want to sell until we know we’ve got a place to go. Unfortunately, there are not many homes to look at, so we don’t want to sell our house first and end up compromising on our new home. Home trade-in programs and iBuyers are costly. What other options are available to us? Author note: We addressed this question in a recent column on April 5, 2021. Here is another option.