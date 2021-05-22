newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Man charged for not reporting child abuse

By The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

May 22—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Trinity man has been charged with failing to report child sexual abuse and convincing the mother of the girl not to report it either. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office charged that Thomas Jackson Fields, 61, was made aware in June 2020 and again in April 2021 of the suspected sexual assaults being committed against the 4-year-old girl. Both times Fields chose not to report the suspected abuse to authorities, as required by state law, and he also manipulated the mother of the child into not reporting it for fear of losing her children.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Sexual Abuse#Child Sex Abuse#County Jail#Davidson County#Trinity#Man#Authorities#County Sheriff#Indecent Liberties#Statutory Sex Offense#State Law#Trustworthy Reporting#April#Lexington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Janesville, WIBeloit Daily News

Rockton man faces domestic abuse charges

JANESVILLE — A Rockton man faces multiple charges after he allegedly tackled a woman and held her against her will during an incident on May 12 in Janesville, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. A woman told police that Andrew R. Dobson, 35, had tackled her, pulled...
Levy County, FLWCJB

Levy county man arrested for abusing woman and child

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Levy County was arrested after a domestic abuse victim called 911 and slid her phone in her pocket during an assault. Based on the sounds the dispatcher heard during the call, she sent Levy County Sheriff’s deputies to a home in Bronson.
Sex Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Judge rejects bid to toss DNA in incapacitated woman’s rape

PHOENIX — A former nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility has lost a bid to throw out DNA evidence that authorities say links him to the crime. A judge on Monday rejected Nathan Sutherland’s claim that investigators made...
Tetonia, IDIdaho State Journal

Mistrial in rape case declared after not enough jurors show

DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday, EastIdahoNews.com reported, after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty. Some were excused by the judge before the selection process began, and several more were dismissed because they knew some of the people involved in the case or felt they couldn't be fair for other reasons.
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

Court Denies Motion to Dismiss Murder Charge in Hillious Case

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison has denied a motion by the attorney for accused murderer Bradley Hillious to dismiss the charge against him on the grounds that the state’s release of Amanda Hillious’ body for cremation constituted improper destruction of evidence, despite the fact that Bradley authorized the cremation.
Sex Crimesupdatenews360.com

Accused PSBB teacher remanded till June 8

After the arrest of G Rajagopalan (59), a teacher of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) School, Chennai, for allegedly sexually harassing students, the city police morning remanded him in judicial custody after booking him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the Information Technology Act, and two IPC sections. A Mahila court remanded him in judicial custody till June 8.
Lawmodernman.com

What are defenses in criminal law?

If you have been accused of a crime, sooner or later you will need to decide whether you want to plead guilty or present a defense. If you do plead not guilty, there are a few general forms your defense might take. Innocence Defense. In a negative defense, you and...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Father Having Affair With Daughter-In-Law Electrocutes Son To Death

A man from Aaskandra village was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly electrocuting his son. Police in the Jaisalmer, Rajasthan also apprehended the man’s daughter-in-law after she was found to have had a hand in committing the crime. The victim, identified as Heera Lal, was electrocuted to death by his father Mukesh Kumar and his wife Parle, while he was asleep.
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Sentencing postponed for man claiming he was hypnotized – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Sentencing for a 25-year-old Logan man convicted of assaulting a woman and strangling another man has been postponed. A judge continued the sentencing for Mathew Jester, after the defendant began claiming he was under hypnosis. Jester participated in a virtual sentencing hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning,...