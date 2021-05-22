Man charged for not reporting child abuse

May 22—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Trinity man has been charged with failing to report child sexual abuse and convincing the mother of the girl not to report it either. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office charged that Thomas Jackson Fields, 61, was made aware in June 2020 and again in April 2021 of the suspected sexual assaults being committed against the 4-year-old girl. Both times Fields chose not to report the suspected abuse to authorities, as required by state law, and he also manipulated the mother of the child into not reporting it for fear of losing her children.