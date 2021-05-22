newsbreak-logo
I-74 interchange nears finish

By Paul B. Johnson, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
 4 days ago

May 22—HIGH POINT — Motorists who have had to negotiate construction on Eastchester Drive at the Interstate 74 interchange should find a smoother and less complicated drive in the next few months. N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to...

