I-74 interchange nears finish

This improvement project will address the existing bottleneck and congested traffic flow on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange. The project, which started in late 2020, involves the reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and Delafield Avenue, the reestablishment of two travel lanes in each direction through the interchange and construction of improved acceleration and deceleration ramps. The project also features the reconstruction of Route 28 ramps with the Highland Park Bridge and Freeport Road, bridge and wall preservation work, roadway widening, sound barriers and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements. Lane restrictions on Route 28 and long-term ramp closures will occur throughout the project which is expected to conclude in late 2023.