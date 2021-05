As coronavirus cases dwindle and vaccination rates climb, New York is enacting a law that establishes workplace safety standards for future public health crises. The Empire State's legislation should prompt employers operating elsewhere to keep watch for safety developments at the state and federal levels, Fisher Phillips Partner Todd B. Logsdon said. "Take the temperature of the state you're in to see if you think that something like this is on the horizon," Logsdon, co-chair of the firm's workplace safety practice, told HR Dive in an interview.