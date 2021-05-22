Avalon Ct 2709, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Like-new custom-built Allan Builders 3BR, 2BA home w/ oversized 3-car garage PLUS 3-season porch home. This split-bedroom ranch home is pet-free, smoke-free and features handicap-accessible entryways, doorways and flooring, as well as no-step entrances at both the front & garage doors. Large master suite w/ generous walk-in closet & master bath w/ floating, wall-mounted sink vanities at different heights & low-curb shower with seat. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, farm sink, walk-in pantry w/ outlets for all your appliance needs! A wide staircase with landing will bring you to the basement just waiting to be finished, with garden windows and 8' poured concrete walls. Enjoy the peaceful outside setting with beautiful landscaping, including mature trees and many perennials and shrubs!