newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, WI

Avalon Ct 2709, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Like-new custom-built Allan Builders 3BR, 2BA home w/ oversized 3-car garage PLUS 3-season porch home. This split-bedroom ranch home is pet-free, smoke-free and features handicap-accessible entryways, doorways and flooring, as well as no-step entrances at both the front & garage doors. Large master suite w/ generous walk-in closet & master bath w/ floating, wall-mounted sink vanities at different heights & low-curb shower with seat. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, farm sink, walk-in pantry w/ outlets for all your appliance needs! A wide staircase with landing will bring you to the basement just waiting to be finished, with garden windows and 8' poured concrete walls. Enjoy the peaceful outside setting with beautiful landscaping, including mature trees and many perennials and shrubs!

www.kenoshanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Mount Pleasant, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Mount Pleasant, WI
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garage Doors#Allan Builders 3br#Quartz Countertops#Garden Windows#Beautiful Landscaping#Kitchen#Walk In Pantry#3 Car Garage#Farm Sink#Basement#No Step Entrances#2ba Home#Mature Trees#Master#Concrete Walls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Mount Pleasant, WImtpleasantwi.gov

2021 RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY REVALUATION FAQ’s

There was no property revaluation in 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue indicated the Village of Mount residential assessments were 94% of market value. Despite the pandemic, analysis shows that property values increased approximately 7% in 2020. The Village Assessor has sent notice of assessment changes to all properties showing their new 2021 assessment. The average change was a 15% increase. Following are some frequently asked questions regarding the 2021 residential property revaluation.
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Local Wisconsin officials open to changing Foxconn deal

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Local officials in southeast Wisconsin where Foxconn Technology Group is building a manufacturing facility are looking into renegotiate their contract with the world's leading electronics provider after the state recently finalized a new downsized agreement to reflect the scaled back project. The state's new contract...