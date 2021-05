Money Line Sports to launch new streaming sports wagering platform with block chain technology in partnership with FansUnite. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Money Line Sports Inc. today announced that the Company has signed an agreement with Fans Unite Entertainment Inc. (CSE:FANS), allowing Money Line Sports to be an approved white label partner and operator of the FAN's proprietary licensed wagering platform. The Companies will work together to combine the Money Line Sports newly developed streaming media OTT platform and content within the best of class FANS wagering platform enabled for online sports betting within legal jurisdictions. Both Companies are excited to announce the formation of the joint venture and anticipated launch of www.MoneyLineSports.tv before the upcoming professional football season.