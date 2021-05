MANTECA, Calif — A man was found dead on a bike path in Manteca Thursday morning. The Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post that they got a call around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, May 13, about someone who looked like they were dead on the Tidewater Bike Trail near Library Park. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s, according to the post. When EMS got to the scene, they declared the man dead.