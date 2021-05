Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder posted new career-highs in scoring as the Warriors beat the Pelicans 125-122 on Friday night in Chase Center. This marked the third Warriors-Pelicans matchup in the last two weeks, but this one took on a different look with the best players on both teams sitting this one out. With the Pelicans eliminated from postseason contention, the Pelicans sat Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Steven Adams to allow their younger players to develop. And for the Warriors, the game didn’t matter much in the standings, as regardless of Friday’s result, Sunday’s showdown with Memphis will determine who finishes in eighth place in the Western Conference, and thus would only need one win in next week’s Play-In Tournament to advance to the NBA Playoffs.