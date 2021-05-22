newsbreak-logo
Beijing’s SOULGOODS Reimagines The Converse Chuck 70 And Jack Purcell With Iconic Tiger Design

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing’s SOULGOODS has brought its iconic tiger logo design to its first-ever collaboration with Converse. The canvases?: A Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell duo. The brand’s “灵魂虎” (Soul Tiger) design gets done in traditional orange and a refreshing greyscale style across the high and low-top silhouettes, respectively. Maintaining their standard canvas construction, each pair features eye-reminiscent detailing, with the Chuck repurposing its classic “All Star” patch for the animal theme. Black striping covers the entirety of both shoes’ bodies, with the forefoot resembling a tiger’s nose. In addition to commemorating such an important animal in Chinese tradition, SOULGOODS has immortalized its home base by embroidering “From Beijing 北京” and “To the world 世界” between right and left tongues. License plates aren’t reworked by the East Asian brand, but outsoles are decorated with the same characters found on the tongue.

