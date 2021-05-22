newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hollywood Hamilton Announces Retirement from National Radio Programming

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. After an entertaining and successful 35 years of syndication, Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton has announced his retirement from all three of his national radio programs – “Hollywood Hamilton’s The Weekend Top30,” “The Remix Top30 with Hollywood Hamilton,” and “The Weekend Top30 with DJ Pup Dawg.” Hamilton’s popular weekday afternoon program continues to be heard on iHeartRadio’s 103.5 KTU in New York City.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio City Music Hall#Live Radio#Country Radio#American#Prweb#Radio Hall Of Fame#Iheartradio#Ktu#Chr Rhythmic#United Stations#Emily Tan Media Relations#Syndicated Radio#Radio Personality#Premiere Networks Family#Premiere Networks Attn#Dance Music Version#Fame Inductee#Prweb Visit#Musicians#National Syndication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

‘Hollywood’ Hamilton To End His Three Syndicated Countdown Shows.

Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton, the Radio Hall of Fame personality heard in syndication on hundreds of stations for the past 35 years, is retiring from all three of his national radio programs. The final weekend of programming for “Hollywood Hamilton’s The Weekend Top30,” “The Remix Top30 with Hollywood Hamilton,” and “The Weekend Top30 with DJ Pup Dawg” will be June 26-27 and the countdown shows won’t be replaced, according to syndicator Premiere Networks.
Kula, HImauinow.com

Longtime Hawaiʻi Radio Personality Charly Espina Takahama Announces Retirement

Longtime radio personality, Charly Espina Takahama today, announced her planned retirement after 46 years in the industry, effective May 28. “To say she will be missed seems like such an understatement,” said Sherri Grimes, Vice President and General Manager of Maui Radio Operations at Pacific Media Group. “Charly is one of those rare people who instantly became a friend instead of just a coworker. There are no words to truly reflect how much we will miss working with her.”
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Get To Know: Nicholas Hamilton, NSW’s Hollywood actor-turned-popstar

We caught up with the Australian actor-turned-musician Nicholas Hamilton to find out more about his burgeoning music career. Nicholas Hamilton is the definition of multi-talented. The NSW-born star broke into Hollywood at the tender age of 16, starring in Captain Fantastic alongside Aragorn himself, Viggo Mortensen. An even bigger role arrived soon after, playing Henry Bowers in the blockbuster horror films IT and IT Chapter Two.
Celebritiesbigislandnow.com

Longtime PMG Radio Personality to Retire

Longtime radio personality Charly Espina Takahama on Friday announced her planned retirement after 46 years in the industry, effective May 28. “To say she will be missed seems like such an understatement,” said Sherri Grimes, Vice President and General Manager of Maui Radio Operations at Pacific Media Group. “Charly is one of those rare people who instantly became a friend instead of just a coworker. There are no words to truly reflect how much we will miss working with her.”
Chicago, ILtdogmedia.com

Media Notepad: Chicago radio personality Greg Brown to retire

Also: remembering Dick Kay; Broadcast networks makes moves. Longtime Chicago radio personality Greg Brown is calling it a career this week after five decades on the city’s airwaves, as first reported Friday by Radio Insight. The current WLS-FM personality started his Chicago radio career in 1970. His longest tenures were...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stages St. Louis artistic director Michael Hamilton will retire

Michael Hamilton, artistic director of Stages St. Louis, has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2021 season. “I’ve been doing this in excess of 30 years,” said Hamilton, 67. “And I wanted to leave some time for myself to just enjoy my life. But you don’t just make this decision lightly, and you don’t just make this decision quickly.”
EntertainmentRadio Online

Radio Mercury Awards Announces Call for Entry Date

Call for Entry for the 30th anniversary Radio Mercury Awards will open on June 7. For 30 years, the RMAs have celebrated creative excellence in radio and audio, by honoring work that successfully harnesses the power of sound. In 2021, the Radio Mercury Awards reflect the current advertising environment for radio and related audio platforms, including broadcast commercials, integrated campaigns, podcasts, PSAs, jingles, sonic branding and music.
Musicnerdsandbeyond.com

Steve Carlson Announces Radio Company Listening Party

If like us you have been loving Radio Company Vol. 2, there’s something new for you to get excited about as band member Steve Carlson announces a Vol. 2 listening party this Sunday May 16th at 4 p.m. CT. Set to take place on Carlson’s Patreon page, the listening party...
EntertainmentRadio Online

Jeff Rafter to Retire After 40 Years in New Jersey Radio

Press Communications VP/Programming and afternoon talent for Classic Rock WWZY-FM (107.1 The Boss)/Monmouth-Ocean Jeff Rafter has announced his retirement after four years with the company, effective later this year. He retired from the airwaves on Friday afternoon. Rafter spent the past 40 years as a programmer and air talent in New Jersey, including WHTG, WJLK, WJRZ, WMGQ and WOBM.
Rock MusicSFGate

Bob Dylan Lyrics, Prince and Eddie Van Halen Guitars Headed to Auction

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics, guitars played by Prince and Eddie Van Halen, and a Kurt Cobain self-portrait are among the items that will be sold during Julien’s Auctions’ upcoming Music Icons sale, taking place June 11th through 13th. The sale will feature over 1,000 items, a collection of instruments, memorabilia,...
EconomyRadio Business Report

National Radio Award To Go To Beasley CEO

Live and in-person, the Chief Executive Officer of Beasley Media Group will be bestowed with the National Radio Award come October 13 in Las Vegas. It’s another sign that the pandemic’s concerns are fading as each day at the NAB progresses. Caroline Beasley will receive the honor during the Radio...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX

IHeartMedia and FOX announced today that Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will perform during a special tribute honoring Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honor Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Usher will host and perform during the event, which will also feature previously announced performances from The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

From the archives: Classic TV commercials featuring the WGN Radio Bird and Hollywood celebrities

It’s springtime and the sound of tweeting birds is once again heard in the air. So we decided to revisit a classic series of TV commercials featuring our own bird, known for his greeting, “Hi, I’m Chicago,” along with Hollywood celebrities including Jane Curtin, Alan Alda, Vanna White, Howard Hesseman and George Wendt. This campaign ran in the 1980s and also featured a series of print ads, some of which can be seen here.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Lindsey Buckingham Performs Fleetwood Mac Hit on ‘American Idol’

Lindsey Buckingham made a special appearance on the American Idol finale Sunday night (May 23, 2021), when he joined contestant Cassandra Coleman for a duet performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way.”. Coleman did not win the competition. That went to singer-guitarist Chayce Beckham. Buckingham sang and played guitar....
MusicJanesville Gazette

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl will co-host NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 24. The Foo Fighters frontman will be on hand to help out with the monologue before the pair are joined by comedian Jim Jefferies and musical guest Blake Shelton during the broadcast. Grohl has a...