Hollywood Hamilton Announces Retirement from National Radio Programming
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. After an entertaining and successful 35 years of syndication, Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton has announced his retirement from all three of his national radio programs – “Hollywood Hamilton’s The Weekend Top30,” “The Remix Top30 with Hollywood Hamilton,” and “The Weekend Top30 with DJ Pup Dawg.” Hamilton’s popular weekday afternoon program continues to be heard on iHeartRadio’s 103.5 KTU in New York City.www.mysanantonio.com