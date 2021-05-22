newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vaccinated ‘Hamilton’ Fans Can Win Tickets At The Pantages Theater Saturday

By Isai Rocha
L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who get vaccinated at the Hollywood Pantages Theater may be entered to win free “Hamilton” tickets on Saturday. Rite-Aid will be popping up in the Pantages’ lobby, administering both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with those fans being automoatically eligible for the raffle. Even if you don’t get...

www.laweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Musical Theater#Rite Aid#Automoatically#Hollywood Pantages#Tickets#Walk Ins#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Movies
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Holland, MIwgrd.com

Get Free Movie Tickets Every Friday at this Holland Theater

A new-ish movie theater in Downtown Holland will once again do Free Ticket Friday and it starts this week!. Sperry Moviehouse opened in 2019 and unfortunately was closed for the majority of 2020 due to the pandemic so not everyone got to experience all the theater has to offer. This isn't just like any theater. Sperry is considered a "boutique" theater as they have heated, reclining, massage chairs.
Theater & DanceDerrick

Broadway theaters are finally offering refundable tickets. But for how long?

Here’s a COVID-19 recovery policy I hope sticks around: tickets that are both changeable and refundable. As anyone who has bought a theater (or a concert) ticket well knows, the industry long has balked at returning anyone’s money, even in extreme situations. That means most people who go to live entertainment have, at some point in their lives, been forced to eat the cost of an unusable ducat. Or four.
Theater & Dancetribuneledgernews.com

Soon audiences can be in the room where it happens: 'Hamilton' back early at Pantages

Now that Los Angeles is reopening, the world is wide enough for "Hamilton" to return to the Pantages in August. The everything-winning cultural phenomenon had a blazing 21-week run at the landmark L.A. venue in 2017. It was set to return in March 2020 for an eight-month engagement when a certain novel coronavirus shut everything down. Friday, the theater announced that audiences wouldn't have to wait for as long as they thought: The production, which had been rescheduled to open Oct. 12, will instead open two months early: Aug. 17.
Public Healthbeverlypress.com

Get vaccinated at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre will serve as a pop-up vaccination site on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the Grand Lobby. Everyone who visits the pop-up vaccination site (including those already vaccinated) can enter to win a pair of tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre when performances resume. Previously vaccinated individuals may enter by showing a completed vaccination card. The drawing for tickets will be held the week of June 14 and the winner will be notified.
NBANBC Los Angeles

Laker, ‘Hamilton' Tickets Up For Grabs As Incentives For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Will Laker season tickets be enough to convince people to get COVID-19 vaccinations? How about tickets to the Broadway smash “Hamilton”? Those are the carrots being dangled this weekend in hopes of luring people to vaccination sites. On Saturday and Sunday, anyone aged 18 and older who gets their first...
Lubbock, TXkkam.com

Win Movie Tickets to ‘Cruella’

Movies are back! Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets so you can see 'Cruella' at Premiere Cinemas in Lubbock, Texas when it opens on May 28th, 2021. Remember: The more activities you complete below, the more entries into the contest you earn. A winner for this prize will be selected after 8 a.m. on May 28th, 2021. Good luck!
Theater & DancePosted by
Deadline

‘Hamilton’ Announces Early Return To Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Hamilton will return to the Hollywood Pantages Theatre eight weeks earlier than previously announced, with performances now set to begin on Aug. 17. Today’s announcement signals the end of what producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Hollywood called the “17-month intermission” that began on the day the production was originally set to start – March 12, 2020. The engagement was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown. (Hamilton had previously played the Pantages in 2017.)
EntertainmentTime Out Global

Pantages vaccination pop-up

Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre will host a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic this weekend, and anyone who comes for their jab (and even those who’ve already gotten one) will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hamilton during its fall run at the venue. Here’s the...
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

When you can buy tickets for 'Hamilton' Sacramento shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more events returning to California, it was announced Tuesday when tickets will go on sale for the Broadway hit "Hamilton" in Sacramento. Broadway Sacramento says tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 7 and can purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com or by calling 916-557-1999. The performances,...
Musicenergy941.com

Win Enrique & Ricky Tickets

Are you itching to see a concert? Well we got tickets to see some some latin American powerhouses here at the AT&T Center.
Theater & DancePosted by
Newsweek

How to Buy Tickets For Broadway Shows as New York Theater Reopens

These three powerhouse shows are all returning to their respective theaters on September 14 and tickets are on sale now from each respective venue. Producers of the shows said in a press announcement: "This rare alliance between three of Broadway's fan favorites sends a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries."
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Want to win Lakers season tickets? Get the COVID-19 vaccine for a chance

It’s not easy to get Lakers season tickets. Basically everyone in Los Angeles wants them, there is a long waiting list, and people pass them down to their descendants to avoid their family losing them. Or at least, it’s never been easy ... until now, when the the L.A. Country...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis' Riverview Theater announces reopening date - but with higher ticket prices

Minneapolis' Riverview Theater, known for its cheap tickets and midcentury modern décor, will soon be reopening its doors. The cinema, located on 3800 42nd Ave. S., will screen A Quiet Place 2 on May 28, marking its first regular feature since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Riverview Theater has been closed for regular business since March 17, 2020, though has been selling popcorn to-go (and regularly updating the movie quotes on its marquee).
Entertainmentfm100.com

WIN TICKETS TO TARZAN THE MUSICAL

SCERA Shell Summer 2021 (Disney’s Tarzan the Musical 6/4 – 6/19) You can win 4 tickets to see: Based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits like the Academy Award winning “You’ll Be in My Heart,” as well as “Son of Man” and “Two Worlds,” make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience for families of all ages. Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory, and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time – including a beautiful woman named Jane. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion, as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts. Directed by Chase Ramsey. Music Direction by Brandalee Bluth Streeter. Choreography by Janessa Ramsey.
Florida Statepower953.com

Win Your JoBros Tickets!

We know you’re freaking out and so are we! The Jonas Brothers have announced they will be performing live on October 16th at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds!. POWER 93.5 has your tickets!. Listen Inside the I4 Play @ 4pm all this week (5/24 -...
EntertainmentPosted by
92.3 The Fan

Win Kings of Leon Tickets

Listen to Bull & Fox weekday afternoons for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kings of Leon with special guest Cold War Kids at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Thursday, August 19th! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at LiveNation.com It’s all from of Live Nation and Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan!
Entertainmentfm100.com

WIN TICKETS TO GENTRI

The fan-favorite trio of gents, along with their talented accompanist and signature “Cinematic Pop” sound, will grace our stage once again. Do not miss these three tenors cover the classics you know and love, as well as perform some of their original hits.